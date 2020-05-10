Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 4 million: AFP tally

The number of novel coronavirus cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources, as of 2145 GMT.

There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.

The AFP tally, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflects only a fraction of the true number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 277,127 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 2145 GMT on Saturday.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 78,320 out of 1,305,544 cases. At least 198,993 have been declared recovered.

Britain now has the second-highest toll with 31,587 deaths from 215,260 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 30,395 deaths and 218,268 cases, Spain with 26,478 fatalities and 223,578 infections, and France with 26,310 deaths and 176,658 cases.

