Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police launches mobile screening center

The United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi Police has launched a mobile coronavirus screening center to support the government’s efforts in preventing the spread of the virus, according to an Abu Dhabi Police social media post on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The mobile center, created in collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, will be used for conducting tests and screenings, as well as contact tracing to find possible infection cases.



Brigadier Khalifa Mohammed al-Khaili, Director of Financial Services at Abu Dhabi Police, stressed the importance of mobilizing efforts and integrating roles between stakeholders to strengthen “our abilities to protect our community through joint action with partners,” according to official WAM news agency.





“Screening and investigation of cases will be conducted according to the approved work methodology,” he was quoted by WAM as saying.



Lt. Colonel Thurya al-Hashemi, Director of Medical Services, said the mobile COVID-19 screening center includes two clinics and a joint administrative and medical team from the Medical Services and health department.



“The joint team will work in harmony with high efficiency to enhance the nation’s effort to combat the virus,'” she added.



The UAE has so far recorded 17,417 confirmed coronavirus cases, 4,295 recoveries and 185 deaths.





Read more:

One person in Bahrain infects 16 family members during Ramadan gathering

UAE says academic year 2020-2021 under review

Saudi eases coronavirus restrictions in Medina neighborhoods amid 1,704 new cases

Last Update: 07:15 KSA 10:15 - GMT 07:15