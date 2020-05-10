Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police launches mobile screening center

The United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi Police has launched a mobile coronavirus screening center to support the government’s efforts in preventing the spread of the virus, according to an Abu Dhabi Police social media post on Saturday.
#أخبارنا | #شرطة_أبوظبي تطلق مركز متنقل لفحص "COVID19"@DoHSocial #أخبار_شرطة_أبوظبيhttps://t.co/WchjNoF9Az pic.twitter.com/3bZGiWRbzY— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) May 9, 2020
“Screening and investigation of cases will be conducted according to the approved work methodology,” he was quoted by WAM as saying.
Lt. Colonel Thurya al-Hashemi, Director of Medical Services, said the mobile COVID-19 screening center includes two clinics and a joint administrative and medical team from the Medical Services and health department.
“The joint team will work in harmony with high efficiency to enhance the nation’s effort to combat the virus,'” she added.
The UAE has so far recorded 17,417 confirmed coronavirus cases, 4,295 recoveries and 185 deaths.
