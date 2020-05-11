Coronavirus: London Heathrow Airport reports 97 pct passenger drop, asks for plan

Heathrow Airport called on the UK government to lay out its plans on how borders will be reopened, after it said on Monday that its passenger numbers plunged 97 percent in April.



Heathrow, which before the pandemic struck was the busiest airport in Europe, said that a UK government plan for a 14-day quarantine for arrivals would mean that very few people would travel.



The airport called on the government to explain how the country could exit the quarantine plan and re-open borders to allow the movement of people and goods.

Last Update: 06:34 KSA 09:34 - GMT 06:34