Coronavirus: Looking for masks, sanitizers in Saudi Arabia? Use this application

Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced on Sunday that its application “Tameni” provides users with all the information they need about the availability of masks and hand sanitizers through more than 1,000 pharmacies across the Kingdom.

Citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia can download the application through the website: tameni.sfda.gov.sa. It is available for both Android and iOS users.

The application of #Tameni provides you with information about the availability of masks and hand sanitizers through over 1000 pharmacies across Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/wtWjJ0Aq7H#WeAreAllResponsible #SFDA pic.twitter.com/RuBIMyjMfS — Saudi Food & Drug Authority (@Saudi_fda_en) May 10, 2020

The SFDA’s application also provides the user with information about food, drugs, cosmetics and medical devices, through scanning the item’s barcode or typing in the product’s trade name.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health continues to stress that the main preventative and precautionary measures to protect against coronavirus infection are: regularly washing hands and sanitizing them, covering the mouth and nose using a face mask when in public, social distancing, staying at home, avoiding touching dirty surfaces, avoiding touching one’s face, and staying away from anyone showing symptoms of respiratory disease.

There are 39,048 confirmed coronavirus cases, 11,457 recovered patients and 246 fatalities in Saudi Arabia as of Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Highlights of the press conference of the official spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/au7ELrTyag — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 10, 2020

