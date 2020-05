Oman recorded 174 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number in the country to 3,573, according to the Ministry of Health on Twitter.

The rise is in line with a steady increase in the country over recent days.

The Ministry added that 36 of the new cases were Omani citizens, and the remaining 138 were foreign citizens.

Coronavirus relatively under control in Oman

Oman has suffered the least worst outbreak of coronavirus in the Arabian Gulf.

The sultanate, which has a population of around 4.8 million people, has recorded less than 4,000 cases.

