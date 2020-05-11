Coronavirus: Qatar reports 1,103 new cases, total 23,263, no new deaths

Qatar reported 1,103 new cases of coronavirus in the country on Monday, a similar rise to the previous day's 1,189 cases, according to the Ministry of Health on Twitter.

The total number of infections in the country is now 23,263, with 20,679 active cases.

The Ministry reported no new deaths during the last 24 hours, meaning the death toll remains at 14.

A further 3,275 people had recovered from the virus, it added.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/WdLKHX17Kb — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) May 11, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus ‘end date’ in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar predicted by Singapore researchers

Dubai ruler: UAE after coronavirus will focus on medical, food, economic security

Coronavirus: Qatar records 1,189 new cases, total above 22,000, one new death

Significant rise of cases continues

Qatar has experienced a rise of around 1,100 new daily cases for several days in a row.

On Sunday, 1,189 new cases were recorded, similar to the 1,130 and 1,311 the two previous days, which pushed the total over 20,000.

The announcement comes on the same day the United Arab Emirates reported a spike of over 700 new cases, compared to around the recent normal of around 500 new daily cases.

The increase in cases may be linked to the easing of restrictions in several Arabian Gulf countries due to Ramadan.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities reported 1,704 new cases as they eased restrictions in the city of Medina on Saturday.

Last Update: 11:42 KSA 14:42 - GMT 11:42