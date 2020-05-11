Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,966 new cases, death rate at 0.6 pct

Saudi Arabia’s confirmed coronavirus cases continue to increase with 1,966 new cases confirmed on Monday, while the death rate has slightly dropped to 0.6 percent, according to the health ministry.
The death toll has increased to 255 after nine new fatalities were confirmed.
Meanwhile, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said 1,280 new recoveries were recorded over the past the 24 hours, raising the total number or recoveries to 12,737.
“This is a slightly over 30 percent of the total confirmed cases,” he added.
Of the new cases, 78 percent were male, and 22 percent were female patients. Al-Ali said the ministry noticed a spike in female cases recently as well as in minors. He said this increase is partly due to lack of social distancing and attending social gatherings.
The spokesman continued to urge people to follow social distancing rules and other measures implemented to slow the spread of the virus.
