Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi police to issue movement permits during curfew hours

Abu Dhabi police will start issuing movement permits during the curfew timings between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. during which the authorities conduct sterilization operations as part of the UAE’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The permits can be obtained through Abu Dhabi police’s website: www.adpolice.gov.ae.

The police stressed that people acquiring those permits must use them for the authorized period of time requested and that anyone who violates restrictions will be liable for fines.

“Those going out during sterilization timings (due to an urgent matter such as hospital, pharmacy, or to buy basic needs) who do not have permission, must present proof of reason for being out,” the police said on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi Police requested that entities whose staff work during sterilization timings to provide the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters committee with the names of staff members, and plate numbers of their cars.

Vehicles of those working in vital sectors will automatically be exempted from violation systems.

On March 26, the UAE had launched a nationwide disinfection campaign to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country by sterilizing public and private facilities, streets, public transport, and restricting the movement of traffic and people at night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On April 4, the UAE extended the nationwide disinfection program and curfew indefinitely.

Easing restrictions

This is the latest in a series of actions the UAE has taken to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions.

The country shortened the curfew hours during the Holy month of Ramadan such that it begins at 10 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.

Abu Dhabi had announced on April 27 that it will allow malls to re-open to the public given they implement strict coronavirus-related precautionary measures.

On April 24, Dubai allowed malls, restaurants and markets to reopen to the public, allowed during Ramadan the resumption of some previously prohibited activities such as salon and barbershop services, exercising in public, and family visits and resumed public transport services.

Ramadan in Dubai amid coronavirus

Dubai's government also set on April 26 guidelines for government service centers to resume work.

Dubai’s Police Chief Major General Abdullah Khalifa al-Marri had also said on April 30 that he was optimistic there will be no more “stringent measures,” such as the lockdowns previously imposed on Naif and Al Ras areas in Dubai, introduced in any areas in Dubai or the rest of the UAE.

