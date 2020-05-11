Etihad Airways announces transit flights via Abu Dhabi to Melbourne, London

Passengers in Australia who need to travel to the United Kingdom will be able to book flights from Melbourne to London with transit via Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways starting May 15, the company announced on Twitter Monday.

Meanwhile, passengers in the United Kingdom who need to travel to Australia will be able to book flights from London to Melbourne, with transit via Abu Dhabi, starting from May 21, the company added in the Twitter thread.



Travelers are recommended to wear facemasks while traveling and regularly wash their hands as part of precationary measures implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.



The airline also said it would “make sure” passengers are seated with “as much space as possible between every guest.”



Travelers will remain on board the plane upon landing in Abu Dhabi then they will be required to self-quarantine after arrival to their final destination, the airline said in the statement.

Flights out of the UAE were suspended on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Etihad, Emirates and other Gulf airlines have begun to offer some flights out of the UAE for those looking to return last week, but incoming flights were still unavailable except for government-organized repatriations.

It is currently unclear when all government restrictions on passengers will lift. The UAE has temporarily banned visas on arrival for all nationalities and banned its citizens from traveling outside the country.



Al Arabiya English's Matthew Amlôt contributed to this report.

