Saudi Arabia to host donation conference for Yemen on June 2 amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia will host a donor conference to support Yemen on June 2, in partnership with the United Nations, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The event, which will be headed by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be held virtually.

“Saudi Arabia calls upon other donor countries to participate in the success of this important humanitarian pledging event to help the United Nations and the world provide essential, life-saving assistance to Yemen and its people over the next year,” SPA reported.

The announcement comes at a time when international aid agencies warn that Yemen might face a major coronavirus outbreak which it doesn’t have the resources or infrastructure to contain.

Yemen’s Supreme National Emergency Committee for Coronavirus reported on Sunday 17 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country up to 51, while the death toll stood at eight fatalities.

The UN considers the situation in Yemen to be the largest humanitarian crisis in the world and says that at least 24.1 million people – 80 percent of the country’s population – need humanitarian aid. Ten million people are a step away from famine and seven million people are malnourished.

“Since the first confirmed COVID-19 case, we have warned that the virus is now in Yemen and may quickly spread,” said Ms. Lise Grande, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

“The factors are all here. Low levels of general immunity, high levels of acute vulnerability and a fragile, overwhelmed health system.”

