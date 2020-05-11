UAE works on post-coronavirus strategy: Focus on medical, food, economic security

The UAE will focus on strengthening its medical, food and economic security as part of its strategy for the post-coronavirus era, as per the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai during a remote UAE government meeting on Sunday.

“Our national priorities need to be reviewed to cope with the post-COVID-19 world. Our financial and human resources need to be redirected to strengthen our medical, food and economic security through new programs and projects,” Sheikh Mohammed said during the meeting titled “Preparations for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period.”

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Sheikh Mohammed added: “We are prepared to rebuild all of our organizations in all sectors to ensure the well-being, happiness, stability and empowerment of our society… Our goal is today is not only to protect people’s health, but to protect the economy, to protect the good life we have worked for fifty years to create for our people.”

Following the directives of @HHShkMohd, #UAE Government holds remote meeting to discuss preparations for post-COVID-19 periodhttps://t.co/obQQy6K63X



(Archived photo) pic.twitter.com/lGPndZeo98 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 10, 2020

The UAE government’s meetings aim to develop the way the government works, by setting action plans, policies and mechanisms of application in real life, in order to provide the most urgent needs of the economic, social and service sectors in the foreseeable future.

The meeting focuses on six vital sectors: Healthcare, education, economy, food security, society, and government. More than 100 ministers and government officials participate in sessions discussing the top challenges and priorities faced by federal and local entities in the country.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said: “The coronavirus pandemic created a global shock which rattled the economies of major countries in a manner that surpassed the most pessimistic of expectations, and its impact will reflect negatively on various sectors of public and private work.”

“However, flexible governments, such as the UAE government, is more prepared and is experienced in innovation and modernization, which makes it more capable than others to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed calls for end of ‘culture of excess’

Coronavirus: UAE studies converting government buildings into medical facilities

Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi police to issue movement permits during curfew hours

Last Update: 03:32 KSA 06:32 - GMT 03:32