Coronavirus: Cases in Kuwait surpass 10,000 after 991 new infections reported

The number of coronavirus cases in Kuwait surpassed 10,000 after 991 new infections were reported, the Ministry of Health announced.
The total number of cases in Kuwait reached 10,277. Ten new deaths were also reported, bringing the virus-related death toll to 75.
Some of the newly reported cases are of people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, 194 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. This brings the number of recoveries in Kuwait to 3,101.
Kuwait on Sunday began its 24-hour nationwide curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry urged citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.
