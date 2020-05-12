Coronavirus: Dubai to open hotel beaches, outdoor activities for less than 5 people

Dubai is set to allow hotel beaches to open and outdoor tourism and sports activities for groups of five people or less following a period of closure due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a circular seen by Al Arabiya English.

Dubai Tourism had not replied to comment on the circular at the time of writing, and the circular did not specify when the new rules would come into effect.

Dubai has been in widespread lockdown for over a month, with most businesses and public areas closed in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The circular noted that there should be a two-meter distance between people and a clear four meters distance between two groups of people in beaches and for sun beds, while no more than 10 people are allowed in one group on a beach at any time.

Beaches must also only open at a lower capacity of 30 percent to allow for social distancing, with access restricted to hotel guests and the sale of beach access tickets is prohibited.

Public beaches will remain closed.

Outdoor activities

All outdoor tourism and sports activities that are practiced individually or with five or less people will be allowed, including water sports activities and bike rentals.

Boats, jet skis and sky diving will open with restrictions.

Only one person will be allowed on a jet ski at a time, and sky diving businesses must reduce flight capacity to ensure two meters of social distancing. All customers and workers will need to undergo temperature checks and wear facemasks while boarding the aircraft and during flight. No tandem sky diving will be allowed.

Restaurants, cafes and food stands are allowed to continue to operate as long as previous guidelines governing how they will be run are followed.

Further lockdown easing

Dubai first announced that it would ease restrictions as the holy month of Ramadan began.

The 24-hour National Sterilisation Program was shortened, with individuals across Dubai allowed to leave their homes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. without a permit. The public are still required to strictly follow precautionary measures, which include maintaining social distancing from others while wearing a face mask. Those who do not wear a mask will be fined of 1,000 dirhams.

Visiting of relatives is allowed, but restricted to no more than five people per gathering, while high-risk individuals above the age of 60, and those with underlying medical conditions, should continue to be isolated.

Restaurants and shops in malls will open with a 30 percent capacity between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Malls will only operate with 25 percent of parking spaces available to limit the possibility of overcrowding.

