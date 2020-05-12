Coronavirus: Four families in Saudi Arabia infected after group Ramadan iftar

Four families in Saudi Arabia were infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus after holding a group iftar during the early days of Ramadan, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The incident came to light during the daily Ministry of Health briefing held by spokesperson Dr. Mohammed al-Abdali, who urged citizens on the need to practice social distancing after several neighbors were infected with the coronavirus for holding a mass iftar together.

Al-Abdali said the four families transmitted the virus to each other nearly two weeks ago but did not provide further details on where in the Kingdom the incident took place.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,911 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 42,925 and the virus-related death toll to 264.

The Kingdom will also introduce a full day lockdown and curfew across Saudi Arabia during the upcoming Eid holidays from May 23 until May 27, according to the Kingdom’s Interior Ministry.

Until then, the currently easing of restrictions – including the resumption of economic activities – will continue until the end of Ramadan, with exception of Mecca which will continue to see a full lockdown and curfew for the time being.

