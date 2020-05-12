Coronavirus: Impact of outbreak will be same as a third world war, says UAE ministry

The impact that the novel coronavirus will have on geopolitics globally is similar to the effects that a third world war would have on countries around the world, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mohammad bin Abdullah al-Gergawi, said on Monday.

“History confirms that global changes often occur after major events and what the world is currently witnessing is tantamount to a third world war,” he said.

As a result, he added, countries will “turn increasingly inward in terms of manufacturing and food security, with advanced technologies to gain the upper hand as the major organizing force in our daily activities; some economic sectors will decimate while others will emerge.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reiterated this stance earlier on Sunday and issued directives stating that the UAE will focus on strengthening its medical, food, and economic security as part of its strategy for the post-coronavirus era.

“Our national priorities need to be reviewed to cope with the post-COVID-19 world. Our financial and human resources need to be redirected to strengthen our medical, food and economic security through new programs and projects,” Sheikh Mohammed said during the meeting titled “Preparations for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period.”

Al-Gergawi said that outbreak has “provided a great opportunity to create a new model for governments that are more flexible, a government that can coexist with only available financial resources and can develop new resources to deal with rapid changes and different national priorities and ensure decent life for citizens.”

Since the UAE was hit with the pandemic in late January, the country has reported 18,878 confirmed coronavirus cases and 201 virus-related deaths.

