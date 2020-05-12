Coronavirus: Oman reports 148 new infections, mostly found in non-Omanis

Oman reports 148 new coronavirus infections, mostly detected in non-Omanis, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,721, according to the Ministry of Health.
Thirty-three Omanis and 115 non-Omani residents were infected with the virus, the ministry said.
So far, 17 virus-related deaths have been reported and 1,250 people have recovered from the virus.
Oman announced its first two cases of the virus on February 24 after two Omani women were infected during a trip to Iran.
The government has since imposed strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading further. The lockdown in the capital Muscat was extended until the end of May and Ramadan mass gatherings were banned.
The ministry urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Last Update: 07:40 KSA 10:40 - GMT 07:40