Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour lockdown on Jizan’s Baish governorate 

A 24-hour lockdown has been imposed on the Baish governorate in the Jizan region as part of efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

The curfew will come into effect today, and all members of the public will be prohibited from entering or exiting the area, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

However, essential workers who work in vital sectors in the government or in the private sector will be allowed to move around the governorate, the ministry said.

Citizens and residents in Baish are only permitted to leave their homes for necessary errands, such as buying food supplies and/or health care products, according to SPA.

Meanwhile, only one person is allowed to be in a vehicle with a driver to ensure social distancing measures are maintained.

All commercial activities are banned, with the exception of health facilities, pharmacies, food supply stores, gas stations, banking services, maintenance and operation works, plumbing and electrical technicians, water delivery services, and sanitation tanks.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 41,014 confirmed coronavirus cases and 255 deaths.

