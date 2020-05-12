Coronavirus: US donates up to 1,000 ventilators to South Africa, worth $14 million

The US government is donating “up to 1,000” ventilators to South Africa to help the country respond to the coronavirus pandemic as the Trump administration addresses criticism that it hasn’t done enough for countries in need.

“South Africa is the first country in the world to receive this state-of-the-art equipment” from the National Security Council and USAID, the US Embassy said in a tweet.

We remain committed to support SA's efforts to curb the spread of #COVID19. Today, the first of many US-made live-saving ventilators arrived at @ortambo_int! 🇿🇦is the first country in the world to receive this state-of-the-art equipment from the @WHNSC & @USAID. pic.twitter.com/EUK8D52j5k — US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) May 11, 2020

The US soon will make similar donations to countries around the world, according to embassy officials.

South Africa has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa with more than 11,300, including more than 200 deaths. Virus cases across the 54-nation continent are now above 66,000.

For weeks, US officials have indicated that the virus crisis at home has delayed the shipment of crucial medical equipment to other countries.

But in recent days the Trump administration has been making plans to ship some 8,000 of the breathing machines to foreign countries by the end of July. The White House has not said how many have been shipped, and it’s unclear if some nations would pay for the ventilators, which cost $5,000 to $30,000, depending on the model.

Trump has spoken with the leaders of South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Kenya in recent days about the pandemic. “Nigeria just called. We’re giving them 250 ventilators,” Trump said last week. In a tweet, he said Ethiopia also had asked for the machines.

A man looks on through an opening of a tent as a woman watches the heath worker explain the process of collecting a sample for coronavirus testing in Johannesburg, South Africa on May 8, 2020. (AP)

Africa has some of the world’s weakest health systems, and experts have warned they would be rapidly overwhelmed by the virus. African countries have joined forces with each other and the private sector to compete with richer countries around the world for scarce medical equipment, including badly needed testing kits.

The US-produced ventilators donated to South Africa are valued at $14 million, and with accessories, service plans and shipping the total donation is worth $20 million, the US Embassy said in a statement Tuesday.

The donation brings the total US government financial support to South Africa’s COVID-19 response to more than $41 million, according to the statement.

Read more:

Muslims ‘immune to coronavirus’ some imams in Somalia say, putting public at risk

Jerry Stiller, ‘Seinfeld’ actor and father of Ben Stiller, dies at 92

Coronavirus: UAE records 783 new infections, two deaths as cases continue to rise

Last Update: 14:09 KSA 17:09 - GMT 14:09