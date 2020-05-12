Coronavirus adds fuel to migration from high-cost cities in US

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting remote work boom is accelerating a ‘great migration’ from expensive and tax-heavy coastal regions and major cities into more affordable states in the US South and West, according to Susquehanna Financial Group.
A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded on a weekday morning, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. (AP)
The note feeds into a broader conversation about the fate of dense urban centers once the coronavirus abates. New York state became the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., with the greatest number of cases in the country. Densely populated New Jersey has the second-highest case count. The virus’s preeminence in cities has raised questions for some about living in closely packed areas.
The current ‘great migration’ – not to be confused with the early 20th century movement –also dovetails with homeowners looking to evade ballooning costs nationwide, particularly in large cities where real estate is at a premium.
