Yemen reports new coronavirus cases in three more southern provinces

Yemen’s government reported the first outbreak of the new coronavirus in three more southern provinces, taking the total number of cases in areas under its control to 65, including 10 deaths.

The Aden-based government’s coronavirus committee said nine new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, including for the first time in the provinces of Abyan, al-Mahra and Shabwa. In the last case, the person infected had died.

Four more infections were also reported in Aden, the government’s interim seat, taking the total there to 39.

A man wearing a protecitve face mask rides a bicycle during a curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Aden, Yemen, April 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Yemen is divided between the internationally recognized government based in the south and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement headquartered in the north.

The Houthis have so far reported only two infections, with one death, from the novel coronavirus, both in Sanaa.

