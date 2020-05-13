Coronavirus: Bahrain expands bed capacity at its isolation, quarantine centers

Bahrain has increased bed capacity across its isolation and quarantine centers treating coronavirus-infected patients, according to the island kingdom’s health minister, adding that total capacity now stands at 9,746 beds at those centers.

According to Bahraini Minister of Health Faeqa al-Saleh, capacity at isolation centers now stands at 4,257 beds of which 3,218 are currently occupied, and 5,489 beds at quarantine centers, of which 533 are occupied.

“The ministry is following a comprehensive national plan initiated by the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which is continually reviewed and modified based on COVID-19 developments,” al-Saleh said in a statement carried by state-run Bahrain News Agency.

Bahrain reported 173 new coronavirus cases, most of which were detected in expatriate workers, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 5,409 as of Tuesday.

Doctors and nurses are seen doing their final check on the equipment in a makeshift ICU Field Intensive Care Unit 1 set up by Bahrian authorities to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) critical patients, at a car-park of Bahrain Defence Force Hospital in Riffa. (Reuters)

Al-Saleh urged both citizens and residents to continue to follow all precautionary guidelines and measures to facilitate ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Reckless non-compliance of health guidelines has resulted in viral transmission amongst family members and work colleagues,” she added.

Her urging comes days after 16 family members in Bahrain contracted coronavirus from one infected relative during a Ramadan iftar gathering.

