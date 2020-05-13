Coronavirus: Dubai Mall of the Emirates to launch drive-in open-air cinema

Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates will soon host a drive-in, open-air cinema, allowing viewers to watch movies from their car while maintaining social distancing rules aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
The new concept, launched by Vox Cinemas, will mark the reopening of cinemas in the emirate after they were temporarily closed in line with restrictions on public gatherings due to coronavirus.
Vox Drive In will be set up on the third level of the Mall of Emirates car park and will be accessible via Sheikh Zayed Road, according to the mall’s operator Majid Al Futtaim.
The coronavirus-related regulations that apply to malls in Dubai will also apply to customers at the cinema. This means that no children aged 3-12 or over 60 year olds will be allowed to enter.
The cinema’s opening date has not yet been announced, but the tweet by Vox says “coming soon.”
Vox is operated by Majid Al Futtaim and has 514 screens at 50 locations across the Middle East.
The move comes as the UAE continues to ease restrictions on life amid coronavirus. Public parks and beaches reopened on Tuesday.
