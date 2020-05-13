Coronavirus: Dubai grants medics permanent 'Golden Residency' visas

Dubai has granted the medical staff working in the emirate’s hospitals permanent Golden Residency visas in appreciation for their efforts in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The announcement, made by Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Humaid al-Qatami, comes in response to directives issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council in appreciation for the front-line responders of medics who are curbing the spread of the COVID-19.

According to al-Qatami, the permanent residency of 10 years will be granted to qualified professionals and specialized physicians in the health sectors.

He noted that those who will be granted the permanent visas will be exempted of all expenses of processing the visas.

