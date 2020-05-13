Coronavirus: Parks and recreation rules in Dubai relaxed as public spaces reopen

Dubai’s public parks have reopened under new rules effective from Tuesday as the emirate continues to ease the restrictions it imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai eased some elements of its lockdown at the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in late April. It has since continued to lift restrictions, including allowing hotels to reopen public beaches to their guests, although bars and tourist attractions remain closed and social distancing rules apply across the city.

The reopening of Dubai’s parks will allow residents more space to exercise during daytime hours, with sport permitted in open spaces. The nighttime curfew remains in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

However, public gatherings of above five people are still prohibited, including when playing sport. This would presumably rule out team sports such as football.

Authorities stressed the importance of continuing to practice social distance measures and good hygiene to prevent further spread of the virus.

