Coronavirus: Dubai to allow refunds, return of goods and use of fitting rooms

Dubai authorities will allow refunds and the return of goods as well as the use of fitting rooms under strict precautionary conditions, according to minor updates to protocols in place as part of measures against the spread of coronavirus.

“While maintaining all previous preventive measures in shopping malls and retail outlets, the updates allow the refund and return of goods and use of fitting rooms with the condition that strict precautionary conditions aimed at ensuring the safety of customers be observed,” according to a statement from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The new rules will be effective from Tuesday, May 12 onward.

A woman walks in an almost empty mall amid the outbreak of coronavirus, in Dubai. (Reuters)

The updates to the rules will also see the re-opening of public parks with strict enforcement of specific preventive measures.

“These include ensuring gatherings do not exceed five people. Hotels are allowed to reopen their private beaches only to their guests while enforcing stringent preventive measures, the most important of which is mandatory physical distancing between individuals,” the statement added.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai to open hotel beaches, outdoor activities for less than 5 people

Coronavirus: UAE records 783 new infections, two deaths as cases continue to rise

Coronavirus: Two strains, 70 mutations of the virus exist in the UAE, study finds

In addition, the committee said that sports and recreational activities will be allowed in open spaces for up to five people, including activities such as cycling, water sports, and skydiving while following preventive measures.

The relaxation in rules regulating shopping malls and retail outlets comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the UAE continues to grow as 783 new infections and two virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday.

UAE health officials also confirmed on Tuesday that two strains of the deadly coronavirus and 70 different mutations have been found in the country, according to the spokesperson for the country’s advanced sciences sector, Dr. Alawi Ali al-Sheikh.

Last Update: 21:47 KSA 00:47 - GMT 21:47