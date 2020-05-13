Coronavirus: Etihad Airways flying Abu Dhabi to New York on May 15

Eithad Airways announced on Wednesday that it had scheduled a "special" flight from Abu Dhabi to New York to repatriate Americans wanting to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If it goes ahead, the flight would be one of the few options for US citizens to return home from the Arabian Gulf, where governments have canceled most flights to prevent further spread of the coronavirus pandemic via travel.

The state-owned airline made the announcement on Twitter.

"We'll be conducting a special flight to @JFKairport on 15 May, helping New York and United States residents return home from the UAE," wrote the official Etihad Airways Twitter account.

