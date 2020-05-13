Coronavirus: Iran announces 50 more deaths, 1,958 new cases, total now 112,725

Iran reported almost 2,000 new cases of coronavirus and 50 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday in a statement by the Health Ministry spokesperson.

The 1,958 new cases brought the total in the country to 112,725.

Spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour added that 629,534 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Outbreak continues

The country was one of the first to suffer from a major outbreak outside of China and has recently experienced a resurgence centered on the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

“We have regressed in Khuzestan due to the increase in hospitalizations and not observing health protocols,” Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in televised remarks on Monday.

“This can happen to any other province if we are not careful,” he added, noting that tighter measures would be reimposed in other places too if needed.

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei added that “less than 50 percent” of Khuzestan residents have observed health protocols.

.While government officials have said that people have not been following protocol, commentators have criticized the decision to reopen mosques in the country as premature.

