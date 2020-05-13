Coronavirus: Kuwait records seven deaths, 751 new cases as total rises to 11,028

Kuwait recorded 751 new coronavirus cases and seven new virus-related deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11,028 and the coronavirus death toll to 82.
Some of the newly detected cases were infected after coming into contact with people who have the virus, the ministry added.
Seventy-seven people are in a critical condition, while 92 are stable.
So far, 3,263 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Kuwait.
Cases in Kuwait surpassed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday when 991 new infections were reported. The number of daily reported cases in the country has been on the rise this week as the virus begins to approach the peak.
Kuwait on Sunday began its 24-hour nationwide curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry urged citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.
Last Update: 11:50 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50