Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,905 new cases as daily toll begins to decline 

Saudi Arabia reported 1,905 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 44,830, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of daily reported cases in the country began to decrease on Tuesday for the first time since the start of the outbreak, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

This is due to increased testing, which has allowed the ministry to isolate active cases, as well as the public’s commitment to following preventative measures, he added.

Al-Abd al-Ali added that the number of recoveries recorded in the past day was more than the number of infections.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1905) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2365) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (17,622) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/zgT42leapU — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 13, 2020

Also read: Coronavirus ‘end date’ in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar predicted by Singapore researchers

A total of 2,365 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 17,622.

Nine people died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 273, al-Abd al-Ali said.

They include two Saudi Arabians and seven non-Saudi residents who lived in Jeddah and Mecca.

From the newly detected cases, Saudi citizens make up 32 percent while non-Saudi residents make up 68 percent.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Four families in Saudi Arabia infected after group Ramadan iftar

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to impose 24-hr lockdown for Eid holidays when Ramadan ends

Last Update: 13:10 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10