Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s hospitals to implement ‘updated’ standards to curb virus

Government and private hospitals in Saudi Arabia will apply “updated” standards to better combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Kingdom’s Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI) said on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

As part of the implementation of the new standards, the Ministry of Health will evaluate hospitals across the country, starting this week.

The new standards include steps on how to deal with patients who suspect they have the coronavirus, the CBAHI said.

When a patient is found to have four or more of the symptoms of COVID-19, they will be given a surgical mask and asked to sterilize their hands. They will then be directed to a waiting room for suspected respiratory cases where the appropriate precautions will be taken.

Also read: Coronavirus may disappear before development of a vaccine: Milan research center head

Individuals who come to a hospital for a dialysis procedure will also be asked to fill out a medical form to determine whether they have any symptoms of the virus.

Specialized teams from the CBAHI will make surprise visits to government and private hospitals around Saudi Arabia to ensure that the standards are being implemented.

“We will not be lenient in our commitment to undertake strict evaluation and application of the standards in fighting coronavirus. CBAHI is always striving to work successfully in accordance with its slogan of ‘Eye on the quality of healthcare’,” Dr. Salem Al-Wahhabi, director general of CBAHI, told Al Arabiya.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 42,925 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 264 virus-related deaths.

Read more:

Coronavirus ‘end date’ in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar predicted by Singapore researchers

Coronavirus: Two strains, 70 mutations of COVID-19 exist in the UAE, study finds

Last Update: 06:59 KSA 09:59 - GMT 06:59