Coronavirus: Yemen reports five new cases, two deaths

Yemen reports five new coronavirus cases and two virus-related deaths, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 70 and the death toll to 12, the country’s supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 announced.
The province of Marib, located east of the capital Sanaa, recorded its first infection. Two cases were also found in Aden and two others in Lahij governorate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) suspended all staff activity in the Iran-backed Houthi-held areas of Yemen earlier this week.
The move was said to be aimed at putting pressure the Houthis to be more transparent about suspected coronavirus cases.
Last Update: 14:03 KSA 17:03 - GMT 14:03