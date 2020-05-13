Qatar’s Health Ministry: 1,526 new cases of coronavirus bring active total to 22,116

Qatar confirmed 1,526 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of active cases so far in the country to 22,116, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

The cases were detected in both citizens and residents who failed to adhere to precautionary measures in place against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of Public Health confirms that the rise of coronavirus cases among citizens and residents is due to the lack of adherence to precautionary measures, the most important of which is social distancing and social visits,” the Qatar News Agency (QNA) said in a tweet.

The country also said that 179 patients recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Qatar to 3,019 cases.

Qatar has so far confirmed 14 deaths due to the virus since the outbreak first began earlier this year.

The rise in new cases increased by 423 infections after the Qatari state detected 1,103 cases a day earlier.

A research project by Singapore University of Technology and Design, which used data-based estimations to create models to show the coronavirus life-cycle in specific countries, predicted the coronavirus outbreak will end in Qatar on September 14, 2020.

