UAE announces three-day Eid al-Fitr paid leave for private sector employees

Private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will have three days of paid leave for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which is expected to start on May 22, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced on Wednesday.
#MOHRE announced the dates between 29 Ramadan and 3 Shawwal 1441 (Hijri) to be a paid holiday for all employees working in the private sector in the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr pic.twitter.com/ksdOBykRIk— MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) May 13, 2020
Last Update: 10:54 KSA 13:54 - GMT 10:54