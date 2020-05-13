CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

UAE announces three new coronavirus deaths, 725 new cases, total 20,386

Men wearing face masks, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, walk past jewellers' shops at the Dubai Gold Souk in the Gulf emirate. (AFP)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 13 May 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed three more patients have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to health officials, adding that 725 cases have also been detected in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of infections to 20,386.

The number of active cases stands at 13,657 patients currently receiving treatment.

Health officials also said that 6,523 have so far recovered from the coronavirus since the outbreak first began.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new cases on Wednesday represent a similar count from the previous day when 783 infections were recorded.

Health workers check passengers who arrived in an Emirates Airlines flight from London at Dubai International Airport on May 8, 2020 amid the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Health workers check passengers who arrived in an Emirates Airlines flight from London at Dubai International Airport on May 8, 2020 amid the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

A day earlier, UAE health authorities said the country will be providing free coronavirus tests to Emirati citizens, pregnant women, residents above the age of 50 starting next week, according to an official statement carried by state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).

UAE health officials have also confirmed that two strains of the deadly coronavirus and 70 different mutations have been found in the country.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai grants medics permanent 'Golden Residency' visas

UAE to review government structure, size in post-coronavirus strategy: Statement

Coronavirus: Over 6,500 expats have returned to UAE so far, ministry says

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 18:07 KSA 21:07 - GMT 18:07

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top