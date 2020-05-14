Clinical trials of coronavirus drug favipiravir show patients recovering faster

Clinical trials of the coronavirus drug favipiravir have shown positive results, with a majority of patients recovering twice as fast from with the drug compared to standard treatment.

Favipiravir has been under clinical trial of patients infected with coronavirus by Russian pharmaceutical investment firm ChemRar with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The drug has several advantages including significantly reducing patient recovery time, and its availability in tablet form, making it easier to use, according to a statement from the RDIF.

“The first positive results of the trial will facilitate an accelerated permission from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation to start using the drug, which will enable treatment of patients with Favipiravir across Russia's regions,” Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in the statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The data collected showed that 60 percent of a test group of 40 patients who took favipriavir tested negative for the virus after five days of treatment, twice as fast as standard therapy. Previously, the drug had also been tested in China, where similar results were recorded.

“Regulators and experts will be able to monitor the safety of using favipiravir [in Russia] online as a special system for post-registration monitoring is being developed for them,” the statement read.

Various drugs across the globe are currently undergoing rapid testing to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which as claimed nearly 300,000 lives worldwide. Regulators have lifted normal limits on testing to fast track potential drugs to widespread adoption.

In the US, drugs including remdesivir and famotidine have shown positive results, while a combination of triple antiviral medicine was recently shown to help relieve symptoms of patients in a small clinical trial in Hong Kong.

Read more:

Coronavirus patients who took heartburn drug famotidine less likely to die: Study

Coronavirus: Triple antiviral drug shows early promise in treating COVID-19

Coronavirus: Gilead drug remdesivir sales could exceed $2 billion, say experts

Last Update: 08:04 KSA 11:04 - GMT 08:04