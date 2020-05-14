Coronavirus: Kuwait sees jump in cases, records 947 new infections, six deaths

Kuwait saw a jump in coronavirus numbers with 947 new infections and six fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 256 are Indian nationals, 235 are Egyptian, 160 are Kuwaiti nationals and 124 are from Bangladesh. The Kingdom's total number of cases has reached 11,975 so far.
Meanwhile, an additional 188 recoveries were confirmed, raising the total to 3,451 with a relatively low death toll of 88, according to the health ministry.
The spokesman said the Kingdom began testing for coronavirus in January 2020 and continues its efforts to expand the testing capacity with 4,930 new screenings performed over the past 24 hours, out of a total 231,930 tests.
