Coronavirus: Oman sees increase in daily cases, 322 new infections over past 24 hours

Oman has recorded an increase in daily coronavirus cases with 322 new infections confirmed over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 4,341 on Thursday, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 80 cases are Omanis and 242 are of different nationalities.



The country’s death remains at 17, the health ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, a total of 1,303 people have recovered so far.



The ministry continues to urge individuals to adhere to isolation procedures and to social distancing to help slow the spread of the deadly virus.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.





Oman announced its first two cases of the virus on February 24 after two Omani women were infected during a trip to Iran.



Strict measures were imposed throughout Oman to prevent the further spread of the virus. A lockdown had been implemented in the capital Muscat and was extended until the end of May. Ramadan mass gatherings were also banned throughout the Sultanate.





