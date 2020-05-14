Coronavirus: UAE cases climb over 21,000 with 698 new cases, 6,930 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates has recorded a steady increase of 698 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 21,084, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section.

The relatively low death toll reached 208 after two new fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, an additional 407 people who were infected with the virus have recovered, raising the recovery total to 6,930 so far.



The ministry continues its efforts in expanding the testing capacity with 37,000 new tests administered which led to detecting the newly confirmed cases, according to the health ministry. Health authorities have performed over 1.5 million tests so far.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.





The UAE has the third highest number of cases in the GCC as of Thursday, right behind Qatar with 25,149 cases as of Wednesday. Saudi Arabia currently has the highest number of infections in the region with 42,925 cases, but like the UAE, the Kingdom has maintained a relatively low death rate at 0.6 percent.



The UAE was the first in the wider Middle East to record a case of coronavirus, a 73-year-old Chinese woman on January 29. The announcement was followed shortly by several other cases, most of whom were also Chinese tourists.



Read more:

Social distancing could make flying more expensive - Dubai airport CEO

Dubai awards permanent 'Golden Residency' visas to 212 COVID-19 doctors

Dubai ruler: UAE after coronavirus will focus on medical, food, economic security

Last Update: 10:48 KSA 13:48 - GMT 10:48