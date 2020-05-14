Coronavirus: UAE distributes 30,000 medical masks produced by inmates

The United Arab Emirates’ Punitive and Correctional Establishments (PCE) distributed 30,000 medical masks, manufactured by inmates, to workers in industrial areas and healthcare facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak, official WAM news agency reported on Wednesday.



The masks were produced as part of the Interior Ministry’s rehabilitation programs, according to WAM.

“The PCE initiative was launched to mark the 'Zayed day for humanitarian action' and to contribute to the ongoing efforts aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19,” the agency added.



‘Zayed day for humanitarian action’ is celebrated annually and it coincides with the anniversary of the death of the country’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, according to WAM.



“The UAE’s international efforts to face the pandemic, through sending medical and relief aid to many countries, confirm its commitment to the humanitarian vision of Sheikh Zayed, which has strengthened its stature as a humanitarian capital,” WAM said.

The UAE has implemented several measures to slow the spread of the deadly virus including total lockdowns, recently partially lifted. The government has also required all individuals to wear face masks while in public until further notice.



The health ministry has so far recorded 20,386 cases, 6,523 recoveries and 206 fatalities due to the deadly virus.





