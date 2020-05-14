Coronavirus: UAE waives fines for visa violators, 3-month grace period from May 18

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates confirmed that all visa violators will be exempted from paying fines on their expired enter or residency permits that expired before March 1, according to a new order issued by the country’s president.

The presidential order also includes full waivers to people with expired visas willing to leave the country after May 18, extended to three months after.

The confirmation was made by Brigadier Khamis al-Kaabi, spokesperson of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, during the daily press briefing on the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

People wearing protective face masks wait to be tested, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

“The decision includes exemption from all fines related to ID cards and expired work permits incurred by beneficiaries,” al-Kaabi said.

The new order would also not affect those who wish to return to the country in the future, provided they meet the requirements and take advantage of the departure period stipulated.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Read more:

UAE announces three new coronavirus deaths, 725 new cases, total 20,386

Coronavirus: Dubai grants permanent 'Golden Residency' visas to 212 doctors

Coronavirus: Two strains, 70 mutations of COVID-19 exist in the UAE, study finds

The UAE confirmed three more patients have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday, while 725 cases were also detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 20,386.

Also on Wednesday, Dubai granted 212 doctors currently treating COVID-19 patients in the emirate’s hospitals with permanent Golden Residency visas in appreciation for their work as part of the UAE’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Update: 02:35 KSA 05:35 - GMT 02:35