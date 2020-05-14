CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Yemen reports first cases in al-Dhalea province

A man wearing a protecitve face mask rides a bicycle during a curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease in Aden, Yemen on April 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Aden Thursday 14 May 2020
Text size A A A

Yemen’s UN-recognized government on Thursday reported the first cases of the novel coronavirus in the southern province of al-Dhalea, among 15 new infections that took the total in areas under its control to 85 with 12 deaths.

The Aden-based government’s coronavirus committee said in a Twitter post that al-Dhalea, the ninth province to record cases, had its first three infections.

The war-ravaged country is divided between the UN-recognized government based in the south and the Iran-backed Houthi militia that controls the capital Sanaa and most large urban centers. Houthi authorities have reported only two cases with one death, both in Sanaa.

A girl wears a protective face mask amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen March 17, 2020. (Reuters)

A girl wears a protective face mask amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen March 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Yemen on Friday reported its first case of the coronavirus in a southern province under the control of the government, an official statement said.

“The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hadramout province,” the supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 said on Twitter.

The committee, run by the internationally recognized government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, said the infected patient was in stable condition and receiving care.

It added medical teams and concerned authorities have taken all necessary requirements, promising to publish details later Friday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE distributes 30,000 medical masks produced by inmates

Coronavirus: Dubai awards permanent 'Golden Residency' visas to 212 COVID-19 doctors

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,905 new cases as daily toll begins to decline

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 15:16 KSA 18:16 - GMT 15:16

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top