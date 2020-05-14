Coronavirus: Yemen reports first cases in al-Dhalea province

Yemen’s UN-recognized government on Thursday reported the first cases of the novel coronavirus in the southern province of al-Dhalea, among 15 new infections that took the total in areas under its control to 85 with 12 deaths.
The Aden-based government’s coronavirus committee said in a Twitter post that al-Dhalea, the ninth province to record cases, had its first three infections.
The war-ravaged country is divided between the UN-recognized government based in the south and the Iran-backed Houthi militia that controls the capital Sanaa and most large urban centers. Houthi authorities have reported only two cases with one death, both in Sanaa.
Last Update: 15:16 KSA 18:16 - GMT 15:16