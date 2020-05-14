Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: Most cases reported in Mecca, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina

There are confirmed coronavirus cases in 127 cities in Saudi Arabia, with more than 77 percent of the total 46,869 cases in the Kingdom reported in Mecca, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam.

The top 10 cities in terms of the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia are:

1. Mecca: 9,900 confirmed cases, 5,273 active cases

2. Riyadh: 8,430 confirmed cases, 3,115 active cases

3. Jeddah: 8,034 confirmed cases, 5,066 active cases

4. Medina: 6,768 confirmed cases, 4,623 active cases

5. Dammam: 3,058 confirmed cases, 1,970 active cases

6. Hofuf: 2,064 confirmed cases, 1,163 active cases

7. Jubail: 1,696 confirmed cases, 1,365 active cases

8. Taif: 1,100 confirmed cases, 830 active cases

9. Khobar: 997 confirmed cases, 756 active cases

10. Baish: 658 confirmed cases, 468 active cases

The coronavirus death toll in Saudi Arabia stands at 283.

The top 10 cities in terms of the highest number of coronavirus fatalities in Saudi Arabia are:

1. Mecca: 120 deaths

2. Jeddah: 84 deaths

3. Medina: 39 deaths

4. Riyadh: 16 deaths

5. Dammam: 4 deaths

6. Hofuf: 4 deaths

7. Jubail, Khobar: 3 deaths

8. Buraydah: 2 deaths

9. Taif, Tabuk, Qatif, Yanbu, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Wadi al-Dawasir: 1 death

The are 19,051 cases of COVID-19 recovery in the Kingdom.

The top 10 cities in terms of the highest number of recovered coronavirus patients in Saudi Arabia are:

1. Riyadh: 5,299 recoveries

2. Mecca: 4,507 recoveries

3. Jeddah: 2,884 recoveries

4. Medina: 2,106 recoveries

5. Dammam: 1,084 recoveries

6. Hofuf: 897 recoveries

7. Jubail: 328 recoveries

8. Taif: 269 recoveries

9. Khobar: 238 recoveries

10. Qatif: 218 recoveries

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that the number of children testing postitive for COVID-19 increased by 125 percent, explaining that the reason behind that was holding social gatherings and not adhering to the precautionary measures put in place.

