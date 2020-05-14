CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Daily coronavirus death toll in Spain rises above 200

People exercise at Madrid Rio in Madrid, Spain, on May 2, 2020. (AP)
Agencies Thursday 14 May 2020
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rose on Thursday above 200 for the first time since May 8, the health ministry reported.

The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321 on Thursday from 27,104 as 217 people reportedly died overnight, the ministry said.

The overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 229,540 on Thursday.

Spanish health officials believe the epidemic peaked on April 2 when 950 people died over 24 hours, nearly three weeks after the government imposed a strict lockdown, effectively confining almost 47 million citizens to home to slow the spread of the virus.



Countries in Europe, the continent most severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, have recently started loosening restrictions for their nationals. Spain first let some businesses get back to work on April 13.

On April 28, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez presented a phased lockdown exit strategy for the country to enter a “new normal.”

