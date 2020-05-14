Migrant workers in India hit by coronavirus lockdown to get free foodgrains

India will provide free food grains to millions of migrant workers hardest hit by a weeks-long lockdown as well as offer employment under a rural jobs program, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.



The government will spend 35 billion rupees ($463.06 million) on food for nearly 80 million migrant workers over the next two months, Sitharaman told a news conference.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



The allocation is part of a 20 trillion rupee ($266 billion) fiscal and monetary package to prop up the ailing economy. Millions of workers have fled large towns and cities after they lost their jobs during the lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.



“The government is concerned about migrant workers,” Sitharaman said, and had provided funds to states to provide shelter, food grain and transport for migrants.



Since April, the government has spent 100 billion rupees to offer work to near 23 million unemployed people in rural areas under the ongoing rural job guarantee program, she said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



The government also plans to extend a bank loan interest subsidy program for affordable housing to rented housing for migrant workers, she said.

Read more: India to widen use of coronavirus tracing app, raising privacy concerns



On Wednesday, it announced new credit lines by offering bank guarantees on loans of over $60 billion to small businesses, shadow banks and power companies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday 20 trillion rupee ($266 billion) fiscal and monetary package to prop up the ailing economy. (AP)





In an address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the package was equivalent to 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product, and was meant to support workers and businesses reeling from the impact of the prolonged shutdown.

Read more:



Coronavirus: India’s Modi announces $270 bln economic package

Coronavirus: India's Modi likely to ease lockdown even as infections jump

Coronavirus: India PM Modi urges citizens to comply with lockdown



Under lockdown since late March, India has reported more than 78,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its 1.3 billion population, with over 2,500 deaths from the lung disease.



Economists said new measures would have a limited impact on the government's fiscal spending as large parts of funding for migrant workers, farmers and small businesses was through state- run banks and financial institutions.



Nevertheless, Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura, estimated that the federal fiscal deficit is expected to touch 7 percent of GDP in 2020/21, double an earlier estimate of 3.5 percent, mainly due to a sharp fall in revenue collection.



In April, the unemployment rate rose to 23.5 percent from 8.7 percent the previous month, data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based think tank, showed.



Sitharaman said street vendors and farmers would get new subsidized bank loans, and that nearly 30 million farmers had so far benefited from a three-month moratorium on bank loans amounting to 4.22 trillion rupees.



Economists and rating agencies expect the Indian economy could contract by up to 5 percent in the current financial year beginning April, a steep fall from earlier government estimates of 6 percent growth.

Last Update: 14:31 KSA 17:31 - GMT 14:31