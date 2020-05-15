Coronavirus: Denmark reports no deaths in past 24 hours, total cases at 10,791

Denmark reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the past day for the first time since March 13, data from public health authorities showed on Friday.
Denmark’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 78 to 10,791 since Thursday, with the number of hospitalizations falling by 10 to 137. The death toll remained unchanged at 537.
SHOW MORE
Kindergartens and primary schools resumed on April 15 and small businesses such as hairdressers have also opened up again.
The borders, closed to foreigners since March 14, remain shut, but a decision on their reopening is expected on June 1.
Last Update: 13:06 KSA 16:06 - GMT 13:06