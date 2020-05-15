CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Denmark reports no deaths in past 24 hours, total cases at 10,791

First customers return to Field's, shopping center, after the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Copenhagen Friday 15 May 2020
Denmark reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the past day for the first time since March 13, data from public health authorities showed on Friday.

Denmark’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 78 to 10,791 since Thursday, with the number of hospitalizations falling by 10 to 137. The death toll remained unchanged at 537.

Denmark in mid-March rolled out measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, though they were not as strict as some other places in Europe –- or in place for as long.

While most businesses have been closed, grocery stores, pharmacies and shops that were able to ensure social distancing have remained open, and Danes have been allowed to spend time outdoors freely.



Kindergartens and primary schools resumed on April 15 and small businesses such as hairdressers have also opened up again.

The borders, closed to foreigners since March 14, remain shut, but a decision on their reopening is expected on June 1.

