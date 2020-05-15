Coronavirus: Kuwait numbers continue to increase, 885 new cases, eight deaths

Kuwait’s coronavirus numbers continued to increase on Friday with 885 new cases and eight fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The newly discovered cases raised the total in the Kingdom to 12,860 with a death toll of 96.

Meanwhile, 28 percent (3,640) of those who were infected in Kuwait have recovered after 189 new recoveries were recorded.





A health ministry spokesman said on Thursday that Kuwait began testing for coronavirus in January 2020 and continues its efforts to expand the testing capacity with 4,074 new screenings performed over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 236,004.

In April, Kuwait had the second least total number of infections in the GCC. It is now the third least followed by Bahrain with 5,531 cases as of Wednesday and Oman with 4,341 total as of Thursday.

The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

Kuwait was quick to impose an 11-hour curfew on its population beginning on March 22, along with heavy fines for breaking the rules. The curfew is still in place. Like other GCC countries, Kuwait has also shut schools and closed businesses.

Al Arabiya English's Tommy Hilton contributed to this report.

