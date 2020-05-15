Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 2,307 new cases, its highest daily increase yet

Saudi Arabia recorded more coronavirus recoveries than new cases over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s latest update on Thursday.

An additional 2,307 infection cases were confirmed raising the total to 49,176, however, 2,828 recoveries were also confirmed bringing the total number of those who have recovered in the Kingdom to 21,869. Over 44 percent of those who contracted the virus in Saudi Arabia have recovered.

Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali also announced nine new fatalities as a result of complications, raising the relatively low death toll to 292. The Kingdom has maintained a lower death rate of about 0.6 percent compared to the global rate of about 7 percent.





Forty-one percent of the newly confirmed cases are of Saudi nationals. Most cases previously recorded in the Kingdom were of people living in densely populated residential areas, especially neighborhoods that house laborers, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also saw a significant increase in the number of children and females recently testing positive for the virus. The spokesman said on Thursday that the increase is a result of social gatherings and non-compliance with preventative measures implemented.

Saudi Arabia recently banned gatherings and groups of more than five people under new regulations to slow the spread of the virus. Gatherings that include more than one family and individuals who are not members of the same family are not allowed.

The spokesman continued to urge people to only go out when absolutely necessary and to avoid crowds in order to not contract or spread the virus.

In its latest efforts to slow the spread of the virus, Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it will impose a 24-hour lockdown for the Muslim Eid holiday when Ramadan ends next week.

