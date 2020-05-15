Coronavirus: UAE confirms 747 new cases, 398 recoveries, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates confirmed a steady increase of 747 new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the total to 21,831, according to the health ministry.

The relatively low death toll reached 210 after two new people of different nationalities died due to complications. Meanwhile, an additional 398 people who were infected with the virus have recovered, raising the recovery total to 7,328 so far.

The ministry continues its efforts in expanding the testing capacity with 38,000 new tests administered which led to detecting the newly confirmed cases, according to the health ministry. Health authorities have performed well over 1.5 million tests so far.

The UAE has the third highest number of cases in the GCC as of Thursday, right behind Qatar with 29,425 cases as of Friday. Saudi Arabia currently has the highest number of infections in the region with 49,176 cases, but like the UAE, the Kingdom has maintained a relatively low death rate at 0.6 percent.

The UAE was the first in the wider Middle East to record a case of coronavirus, a 73-year-old Chinese woman on January 29. The announcement was followed shortly by several other cases, most of whom were also Chinese tourists.

