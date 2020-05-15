Coronavirus: Vaccines, medicine must be fairly shared to beat outbreak, WHO head says

Scientists and researchers are working at “breakneck” speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
“Traditional market models will not deliver at the scale needed to cover the entire globe,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.
Read more:
What counts as a death from COVID-19?
Coronavirus is less deadly than we thought, says German expert
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 16:33 KSA 19:33 - GMT 16:33