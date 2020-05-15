Coronavirus: Yemen confirms 21 new cases, three deaths

Yemen's UN-recognized government reported on Friday 21 new coronavirus cases, including three deaths, the coronavirus committee said on Twitter.
The committee added that 13 of the new cases were in Aden, and eight in Hadramout, including the three deaths.
The Aden-based government committee said the tally for confirmed coronavirus cases in areas under its control now stands at 106, including 15 deaths.
Last Update: 15:04 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04